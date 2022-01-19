Pilot escapes injury after crash at Ballarat airport

news, latest-news, crash, ballarat, airport, plane crash ballarat

Emergency services are at the scene of an aircraft crash at Ballarat Airport, Mitchell Park. It happened just after 6pm on Wednesday, with the pilot managing to escape without injury. Details on the type of plane or the pilot involved are not clear at this time. Both Country Fire Authority (CFA) and Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) crews are on scene and are dealing with a fuel leak. The circumstances that led to the incident are not clear, however the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, which investigates incidents involving aircraft, is likely to investigate.

