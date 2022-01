news, latest-news,

UC Capitals play their second WNBL game in Ballarat in three days at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre on Friday at 7.30pm. The Capitals play Southside Flyers in their second of three fixtures in the space of five days. The Canberra-based Capitals are coming off a 102-73 defeat at the hands of Perth Lynx at Selkrik Stadium on Wednesday night. Capitals have three wins and the Melbourne-based Flyers have two in what has been a COVID-19 interrupted season.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/WBrYxaV7NvpUswpWznezkJ/c671f1f8-6fa2-4164-adb8-cd45ccc2098c.jpg/r0_367_1371_1142_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg