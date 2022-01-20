NBL 3x3 Hustle nationals hit courts in Ballarat

news, latest-news,

Australia's reigning Asia Cup men's open champions will be the major drawcard at the NBL 3x3 Hustle National Championships in Ballarat on Saturday and Sunday. NBL and NBL1 experienced Andrew Steel, Owen Odijie, Tom Wright and Liam McInerney make up the team which goes to the nationals with international backgrounds in the emerging sport. Steel mixes his 3x3 commitments with playing with Nunawading in NBL1, where Wright is also on the roster. Odijie played with Melbourne United in the NBL after representing Australia at under-17 and under-19 world cups, while McInerney has had a lengthy career with Geelong Supercats in NBL1. They will be one of six teams contesting the open men's championship at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre. The tournament has attracted almost 80 teams - a response which has delighted head of NBL 3x3Hustle Jaele Patrick in COVID-19 impacted times. She said first of all it was great to be finally having the event after having to postpone it a few times. Patrick said considering the health concerns and travel restrictions which existed, the numbers were pleasing. "Normally we'd hope for 180, but that was never going to happen. "It's going to fast-paced non-stop action and a lot of fun. It's going to be a great atmosphere for spectators. "It's a cool event to watch," she said. These are the second time the nationals have been contested, the first being in 2019 a year after NBL 3x3Hustle was established. Patrick said the sport was growing rapidly and after being contested at the Tokyo Olympic Games last year was only going to get more popular. She said it would gain even more momentum with this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where 3x3 would replace the traditional basketball format. Players will travel to Ballarat from across Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and the ACT. Border restrictions at the time on entries have ruled out Western Australia and Queensland have representatives. Juniors make up the bulk of the players. 12/UNDER: 12 boys' teams (of four player), 10 girls 14/UNDER: 12 boys, 12 girls 16/UNDER: 7 boys, 7 girls 18/UNDER: 4 boys, 6 girls OPEN: 6 men The playing schedule on Saturday runs from 9.45am to 6pm, with the open men in the afternoon, and on Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Finals on Sunday start at 2pm. Games run for 10 minutes on half-courts with one backboard. Every successful shot inside the arc is awarded one point, while every successful shot behind the arc is worth two points.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/c5a7056e-114b-4ef1-9d8f-05a0ba7cea72.jpg/r359_0_2550_1238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg