Ballarat Real Estate is proud to offer this superb large leasing opportunity in the long-awaited major renewal of the city's Bridge Mall. Ballarat Council has finalised plans and there is an air of excitement, with many existing tenants in the throes of planning their own refurbishments to ensure they maximise the expected increase in business. This retail space is located right in the centre of the Bridge Mall and has the added benefit of also opening onto Little Bridge Street. The twin entrances is a great opportunity to maximise the pedestrian flow through the premises. The main entrance has prominent display windows, where retailers can show their products to the best advantage. The space has some existing fittings from a previous tenant, plus an office and staff amenities, all of which can be altered, rearranged or removed to suit a new tenant. In addition, the space is flexible and under its Commercial zoning can accommodate various configurations (STCA) of retail and/or office use.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/ee192d97-5a34-4d2f-8a64-94aa3e79285f.jpg/r0_297_5250_3263_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg