news, latest-news, House of the Week, Ballarat property

HOUSE OF THE WEEK With a name befitting of its beauty, 'La Rose Cottage' is a lovely heritage-style home that is overflowing with stunning period elegance. Perfectly positioned in the heart of Ballarat Central, this beautiful double-fronted weatherboard house is located within walking distance to cafes, retail shopping, prestigious colleges, primary schools, Lake Wendouree, hospitals and the CBD. The property has been meticulously renovated throughout and presents a great opportunity for those seeking an inner-city lifestyle in one of the most highly sought-after suburbs in Ballarat. You'll be impressed by the modern and striking interior from the moment you walk in the front door. High ceilings, quality timber floorboards and wide skirting boards throughout give this home a luxury finish. The house has three generous sized bedrooms, two with walk-in-robes. These sanctuaries have been finished with striking custom-designed curtains and ornate lighting. The bedrooms are serviced by a gorgeous light-filled bathroom, which has a beautiful clawfoot bath and period-inspired fixtures. The beautiful kitchen has been carefully designed with discreet soft-close cabinets, a dishwasher, and large island bench. The choice of gold tapware is a perfect complement to the crisp white tile splashback and cabinetry. The home also boasts a European laundry and has a meals area adjacent to the kitchen. The living area is cosy and inviting, featuring a large open brick fireplace, together with a split system and gas hydronic heating for year-round comfort. The home also includes double-glazed, tilt-and-turn custom-made German windows throughout the property, which are not only resistant to condensation, but also reduce energy consumption and noise pollution. Looking out through the French double doors, the home flows onto north-facing landscaped gardens, with a stone patio area. Beautiful plants and trees shade the entire low maintenance backyard, making it perfect for entertaining during summer days and nights. A programmed watering system for the front and back gardens helps make outdoor maintenance a breeze. There's a large four-car garage with rear lane access that helps provide extra security, while the solid front door has key-operated locks. Sitting on a 391 square metre (approx.) block, 'La Rose Cottage' is simply a beautiful home in a superb location. Don't delay, contact the agency today for more information and to arrange your own inspection.

