news, latest-news,

Grampians had a thrilling three-run win over Ballarat in their last match in the Central Highlands region under-17 cricket Kirton Shield at Ararat's Alexandra Oval on Thursday. The BCA was out for 99 in 44.4 overs in reply to the home side's 102 It was the Grampians's first win three games and leaves Ballarat after the round robin series. Castlemaine meets Gisborne in the final on Sunday, January 30. They had their finals berths sealed after two rounds.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/40e56538-977c-4bb0-b475-f9324117f5ea.jpg/r0_299_2627_1783_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg