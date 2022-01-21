news, latest-news,

Ballarat schools and rowing clubs return to Lake Wendouree on Saturday for the Ballarat Regatta. School crews will get their first look at the course ahead of Head of the Lake on Sunday, February 27. Reigning girls winners Ballarat Clarendon College have entered into the female under-21 coxed four and the female school coxed four. There they will take on Ballarat Grammar School and Loreto College's first crews. Ballarat High School have no crews entered. Ruby Lovel and Ellie McClure return to the crew in their final season of school rowing. Reigning boys winners Ballarat Grammar have entered into the male under-21 coxed four and the male school coxed four. Hugh Bond and Will Clarke will take their seats in the crew for a second-straight season. Ballarat Clarendon has entered its new-look firsts crew, St Patrick's and Ballarat High have not entered in the senior divisions. Damascus has entered crews in both the male and female under-19 coxed four as well as the division two school coxed four, among others. Clubs Ballarat City and Wendouree have entered a range of crews across the regatta. Racing is set to begin at 8:40am. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/b3170eec-4ff7-4b8e-8b3d-b8c52111f691.jpg/r0_212_4203_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg