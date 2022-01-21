West Vic girls' cricket: Ballarat misses out on titles in three finals

Ballarat Cricket Association has missed out on winning a title in the three-day Western Victoria Girls Cricket Shield at Hamilton.
Ballarat had an impressive run in the preliminary rounds to clinch a top two spot in the under-14s, under-16s and under-18s and with it secure a berth in Friday's finals, but was defeated in all three.
Ballarat 2-141 (Keira O'Beirne 25no, Jayda Wright 20no, Baeli Jans 20no, Abbey Mudford 20no) d Warrnambool 2-103
FINAL: Nichols Point 6-46 (Clover McIlwaine 3-8, Sarah Burton 2-4) d Ballarat 37
Ballarat 1-194 (Sara Kennedy 72, Imogen O'Brien 71no, Charli McLennan 25no) d Geelong 6-94
FINAL: Warrnambool 2-67 d Ballarat 7-66 (Imogen O'Brien 21, Charlie McLennan 15, Ella Young 13)
Ballarat 3-100 (Olivia Ashby 32no, Sam Brasher 18) d Hamilton/Wimmera 1-89
FINAL: Warrnambool 5-101 (Madi Jones 2-7) d Ballarat 5-100 (Lillee Barendsen 37, Olivia Ashby 36no)