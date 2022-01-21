West Vic girls' cricket: Ballarat misses out on titles in three finals

news, latest-news,

Ballarat Cricket Association has missed out on winning a title in the three-day Western Victoria Girls Cricket Shield at Hamilton. Ballarat had an impressive run in the preliminary rounds to clinch a top two spot in the under-14s, under-16s and under-18s and with it secure a berth in Friday's finals, but was defeated in all three.

