news, latest-news,

Ballarat-based WNBL club Perth Lynx's plans to return to Western Australia have been thrown into doubt. Lynx stated on Friday they were we were shocked and disheartened with the announcement by the WA Government to keep the state's borders closed in a bid to keep the COVID-19 omicron strain at bay. Lynx general manager Brent Dawkins released a formal statement on Friday: "We will continue to work with Basketball Australia, WA Police and WA Government on what this means for our team and WNBL Season. "When we departed Perth on December 31 we did so with the knowledge that we would be able to return on February 7 without quarantining. "The change in protocols means there will be a significant impact on our players, families and staff. "As a club, we will now put our efforts towards supporting our players, staff and families, who have made huge sacrifices to keep the WNBL season alive." "The Premier stated he would be open to sitting down with all sporting codes to work out a plan moving forward. We have begun that process and will continue to keep our fans, supporters and stakeholders advised" "We will make further comments when more information is known." Perth players arrived in Ballarat at the start of the month after playing its first WNBL game of the season in Adelaide. Lynx, which have been living and training in Ballarat, travelled to Victoria to be part of a month-long regional program, including games in Ballarat. They have played twice in Ballarat and their last game in the city is scheduled for Saturday, January 29, against Bendigo Spirit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/40d8ac0d-8413-477e-916f-2ed2acdf70a7.jpg/r11_270_5170_3185_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg