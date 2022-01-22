Driver flees after police car rammed in Wendouree overnight

news, latest-news,

A driver is on the run after repeatedly ramming a police vehicle in Wendouree last night. According to Victoria Police Media, officers observed a ute without registration plates on Learmonth Road about 2am on Saturday, January 22. The vehicle was located a short time later at a Fig Court address. Officers parked behind the ute in a driveway and as an officer approached the driver's side of the offending vehicle it reversed into the police car. The driver rammed the police car a further two times before driving off. IN THE NEWS No one was injured during the incident and the driver and vehicle is yet to be located at this stage. Anyone with information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

