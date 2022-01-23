Man charged after alleged Alfredton hit-and-run leaves 86-year-old with life-threatening injuries

news, latest-news,

UPDATE, Sunday January 23: Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives have charged a 30-year-old man following a serious alleged hit-run collision in Alfredton Saturday morning. He was charged with negligently causing serious injury, dangerous driving causing serious injury, driving whilst disqualified, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and failing to render assistance. He was remanded to appear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday. The driver of the second vehicle, an 86-year-old man, remains in a critical condition in hospital. UPDATE, 3.45pm: A 30-year-old man has been arrested following a serious alleged hit-and-run in Alfredton on Saturday morning. According to Victoria Police Media, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives arrested the Wendouree man at his address about 2.20pm, after he allegedly fled the scene on foot. "He remains in custody, assisting detectives with their enquiries," a media release states. An 86-year-old Alfredton man, driving the other car, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Investigators would like to speak to anyone who saw a 2012 silver Holden Captiva travelling in the Alfredton area prior to the collision. Any witnesses or anyone with dashcam/CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au UPDATE, 1.30pm: Police have confirmed the driver of the second vehicle appears to have left the scene after a two-car crash in at a quiet Alfredton intersection. Officers at the scene said an investigation into where the missing driver went is under way, and the Major Collisions Investigations Unit is on its way. Ambulance Victoria added only one patient was treated at the scene. The intersection is expected to remain closed for some hours. UPDATE 12.15pm: Ambulance Victoria has confirmed a man in his 80s has been treated by paramedics for head and chest injuries. He will be airlifted to Melbourne. The Leopold Street - Longley Street intersection is closed while police investigate. PREVIOUSLY: Emergency services are on the scene of a two-vehicle collision in Alfredton. One vehicle has crashed into a house and the front of the second vehicle has been badly damaged. Rescue crews are attempting to extract the driver of one vehicle. IN THE NEWS The crash was at the corner of Leopold Street and Longley Street. Crews were called at about 11.30am. MORE TO COME. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/05c25a20-09a0-4290-9d95-b65e2e1a4678.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg