Ballarat mare Im Ready Jet will go to the rich Great Southern Star after a commanding win in the group 2 $30,000 EB Cochran Trotters Cup in Ballarat on Saturday night. Im Ready Jet ($4.20) gave Cardigan trainer Anton Golino his third victory in the feature race, 2200m, when she ran down Inter Dominion champion Maori Law ($3 favourite). Another Inter Dominion finalist Lotamuscle ($11) was third. Golino had previously taken out the cup with Italian-bred My Tribeca (2018) and champion mare Dance Craze (2020). With Jason Lee in the sulky, Im Ready Jet sustained a 700m long run to make it two wins on end after saluting in the group 1 Maori Mile atr Bendigo two weeks earlier. She now has 16 wins in 24 starts for just shy of $300,000 in earnings. The success gives Im Ready Jet a clear lead in the Aurora Australis series, having won the first two of eight legs. The series will continue through the Summer of Glory Carnival and offers a $50,000 to the trotter which accumlates the most points. The group 1 Great Southern Star, 1720m, will offer Im Ready Jet a completely different challenge, and a much tougher one, with heats and final run on the same night at Melton on Friday, February 4. Im Ready Jet contested the feature as a four-year-old last year, but did not qualify for the final. She is not expected to run again until the Great Southern Star, when the Meredith-trained Maori Law is expected to strip fitter second-up.
CLOSE GO: Im Ready Jet (Jason Lee) gets the better of Maori Law in the EB Cochran Cup. Picture: Stuart McCormick/HRV
