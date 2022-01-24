news, latest-news,

Ballarat Football Netball League club Redan has lured a leading CHFL ruckman. Nathan Dunstan is leaving CHFL powerhouse Hepburn to return to the BFNL at the height of his game, having been selected in the 2021 CHFL team of the year. Dunstan and his brother, big goalkicking key forward Sam, were key members of Hepburn's 2019 grand final side and also influential in the Burras being a major premiership contender last year before finals were called off owing to COVID-19. Redan has long had a need for a specialist ruckman to succeed veteran Orren Stephenson. Jacob Short had to tackle the role undersized last year owing to Stephenson playing just the one game because of injury. Dunstan's inclusion in the side frees Short up to return to half-back and will also assist in giving Redan's midfielders first use of the football. Redan coach Jarret Giampaolo said Dunstan combining with the likes of Lachie George, Cooper Craig-Peters, Lachlan McLean and Lincoln Barnes would give the Lions an excpetionally strong midfield unit. He said Dunstan had a real desire to once again prove himself as a leading BFL big man. Dunstan is the third player to cross from the CHFL to Redan this off-season. He joins Barnes and Jacob Werts at City Oval, who joined from Waubra and Bungaree respectively. Dunstan formerly played with North Ballarat from 2017-2018 before crossing to the Burras.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/6487c0dc-df5c-40db-8c3e-2441787a2f94.jpg/r1682_979_2495_1438_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg