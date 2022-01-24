Carranballac keeps heat on Carngham in Grenville

news, latest-news,

Carranballac is maintaining the heat on top side Carngham in the Grenville Cricket Association. Just percentage separates the duo after Carranballac, 6-191, accounted for Linton, 5-187, in a high-scoring encounter at Linton on Saturday and Carngham had the bye. Carngham will get an opportunity to edge clear again next round when Carranballac has a bye. Linton was sent in with its hold on third position potentially on the line. David Parker provided the backbone of the innings with 52 in the middle order - his second half century of the season. Simon Brearley, 38 not out, Sam Holloway-Roden, 30, and Aaron Kerr, 23, also made important contributions. Aidan Graham, 62, was the match-winner for Carranballac, which reached its target with two overs to spare after visitors were struggling at 5-125. Pat Graham also chimed in with 34, while the consistent Adam Griffin made 31 and Jye-Leigh Drinkwater 22. Haddon climbed to third with a five-wicket win over Lismore, while Lexton has moved within percentage of the top four after defeating Derrinallum by four wickets.

