Fourth position at stake in Tuesday pennant bowls | Saturday pennant standings

news, latest-news,

Victoria and Central Wendouree go into battle with fourth position at stake in Ballarat Tuesday pennant bowls. Round 13 is going to prove unlucky for one, with fourth-placed Victoria just three points ahead of Central Wendouree. This is the first time they have met this season with their previously scheduled round four clash called off owing to COVID-19 restrictions. BALLARAT Saturday pennant ladders:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/2a70730c-7969-402e-9b3d-98a65eb4d43f.jpg/r315_683_1589_1403_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg