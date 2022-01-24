Fourth position at stake in Tuesday pennant bowls | Saturday pennant standings

Victoria and Central Wendouree go into battle with fourth position at stake in Ballarat Tuesday pennant bowls.
Round 13 is going to prove unlucky for one, with fourth-placed Victoria just three points ahead of Central Wendouree.
This is the first time they have met this season with their previously scheduled round four clash called off owing to COVID-19 restrictions.
Central Wendouree v Victoria
LADDER: MIDLANDS 136 points, +128 shots; CITY OVAL 121, +74; WEBBCONA 119, +45; VICTORIA 110, +79; Central Wendouree 107, +17; Buninyong 93, -23; BMS 90, -36; Creswick 80, -13; Sebastopol 58, -89; Clunes 46, -182
BALLARAT Saturday pennant ladders:
PREMIER DIVISION: SEBASTOPOL 145 points, +127; VICTORIA 130, +109; BMS 110, +82; BUNINYONG 109, +1; Webbcona 107, +33; Linton 98, -5; Creswick 70, -76; Mt Xavier 70, -110; Ballarat 61, -100; Learmonth 60, -61
DIVISION 1: CITY OVAL 165, +173; SMEATON 149, +85; WEBBCONA 122, +12; VICTORIA 118, +47; Midlands 105, -2; Central Wendouree 104, +17; Waubra 96, -83; Ballarat North 82, -16; Ballarat East 79, -80; Beaufort 60, -153
DIVISION 2: CLUNES 163, +235; BUNGAREE 153, +189; DAYLESFORD 130, +83; BMS 123, +90; Invermay 109, +75; Creswick 107, +9; Sebastopol 86, -119; City Oval 83, -73; Buninyong 76, -139; Ballarat 50, -350
DIVISION 3: LINTON 147, +121; BALLAN 137, 90; MIDLANDS 134, +67; VICTORIA 133, +94; Learmonth 107, +40; BMS 103, -51; Central Wendouree 96, -28; Sebastopol 88, -14; Webbcona 68, -156; Smeaton 67, -163
DIVISION 4: MT XAVIER 166, +257; CITY OVAL 142, +170; VICTORIA 128, +96; SEBASTOPOL (4) 112, +99; Midlands 109, +8; Sebastopol (5) 102, -38; Daylesford 96, -34; Buninyong 94, -124; Central Wendouree 70, -301; Webbcona 61, -133
DIVISION 5: BALLARAT NORTH 134, +182; SMEATON 129. +11; BUNGAREE 127, +77; CITY OVAL 120, +6; Beaufort 119, +2; Learmonth 115, +81; BMS 114, +27; Creswick 92, -43; Waubra 86, +7; Ballarat 44, -350
DIVISION 6: CLUNES 152, +300; CENTRAL WENDOUREE 142, +42; VICTORIA 138, +180; LINTON 131, +102; BMS 119, square; Sebastopol 107, +58; Mt Xavier 103, -93; Midlands 69, -135; Invermay 61, -181; Buninyong 58, -273
DIVISION 7: BALLAN 156, +236; CITY OVAL 134, +182; BALLARAT NORTH 113, +2; BUNGAREE 100, +25; Sebastopol 94, +24; Ballarat East 91, +50; Victoria 79, -120; Webbcona 60, -192; Midlands 37, -207
DIVISION 8: CLUNES 125, +146; LEARMONTH 99, -10; SEBASTOPOL 92, -42; DAYLESFORD 74, -4; Beaufort 59, -58; Ballan 55, -32