'Short term pain for long-term gain': Buninyong streetscape works commence

Businesses are looking forward to the completion of streetscape work that is planned to improve safety, accessibility and appearance along a main Buninyong road. Construction has begun on the Warrenheip Street upgrade between Forest Street and Eyre Street. Maggie and Kate Cafe owner Katrine Taylor said the works would cause some disruption to businesses like hers along the strip, but it was for the 'greater good'. "The plans are amazing. I think it is going to be so good, especially for all the traders," she said. Ms Taylor has been apart of a business group advising stakeholders on the plans for the last couple of years. New paving, street furniture, vines, trellis gardens and an updated bus stop will be completed as part of the project, bringing the look into line with Learmonth Street. There will be additional parking created through a switch to angle parking and overhead powerlines will be bundled to help street trees grow without excessive pruning. Ms Taylor said the footpath outside her business was currently on a slope. She said she had seen people fall over due to the uneven ground and coffees wobbled on tables out the front. The upgrade will create a flat area to share with the sushi business next door for improved outdoor dining. "Until COVID we have never been allowed to put anything out the front because of the slope, it has always been deemed unsafe," Ms Taylor said. "To have a proper designated outdoor space will be amazing and will expand our capacity. "We are hoping to see more foot traffic down this way. At the moment it is quite difficult for older residents to park, get out of the car and up and down the slope." Greenvale Quality Meats owner Tim Adam-Raine said he was supportive of the long-term vision, but was disappointed the project works were not playing out quite as he had expected. "We were told there was going to be carparks left during the works and there hasn't been," he said. "I have had the worst week since I opened last week. "I am for it but as a business owner makes it hard. It is not going to finish until April. That is a long time of reduction of income. "Once it brings some carparks, hopefully it brings a lot more people in. That is all we can hope for." The existing ground will be excavated and altered to achieve a flatter level. Six oak trees have been removed as part of the works and will be replaced with seven new trees. Buninying MP Michaela Settle said the project was a wonderful example of collaboration. It is co-funded with $651,000 from City of Ballarat, $100,000 from Buninyong and District Community Bank, $300,000 from the Victorian Government and $28,000 from Public Transport Victoria. Buninyong and District Community Bank chair Ian Corcoran said the idea for the project was first driven by the Buninyong and District Community Association five years ago. The bank committed $100,000 to make it happen and leverage the resources of partners. "We put $100,000 into this project and it became a $1.1 million project. That speaks to our purpose," Mr Corcoran said. "It is a whole of community project and has a whole of community impact." Works started on January 17, the day after the end of the Road Nationals. City of Ballarat councillor Ben Taylor said the work would be staged to minimise the impact and to maintain some parking. "Buninyong has such a big community spirit. People love walking down the street and saying hello to people they know," he said. "Adding these types of things makes it better so it is more accessible." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

