Bolts keep challengers at bay at top

news, latest-news,

Ballarat kept its winning run going in a potential danger match in the Cricket Victoria Women's Community North West A one-day competition on Sunday. Bolts had the better of Holy Trinity by six wickets at the Eastern Oval. This keeps Ballarat a win clear of Clifton Hill, while Holy Trinity drops one spot to third. Holy Trinity worked hard to get 8-110 against a miserly attack. Emily McNeight returned the best figures of 2-15 off eight overs. This is the fourth time this season she has picked up two wickets, giving her eight in five games. Freya Palmer continued her consistent form with the bat, top scoring with 29 not out. Nicole Edwards made 24 as five batters reached double figures. They added 54 for the fourth wicket. Ballarat has now won its past three matches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/6aaa917c-a4f2-4a5d-935a-d3f44e12554e.jpg/r260_0_2152_1069_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg