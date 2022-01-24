news, latest-news,

Ballarat had a big taste of rapid-growing 3x3 basketball at the weekend. And all indications are that there will be more to come after the two-day NBL 3x3 Hustle national championships at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre. Head of NBL 3x3 Hustle Jaele Patrick said there was a strong possiblity of a Pro Husle Tour event being played in Ballarat. "It was an amazing atmosphere. 'It'd be great to be back," she said. Although three newly constructed 3x3 courts at Selkirk Stadium were not used owing to extreme heat, Ballarat now has facility to not only grow the sport at grassroots but to host more major events. Although entries were down owing to COVID-19 restrictions and other related matters, more than 200 games were played in the nationals - predominantly in junior ranks from 12/under to 18/under. Australia's premier side and reigning Asian Cup championships, playing as Hoops Capital, claimed the men's open title.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/bc715b52-c86b-4e5d-986a-e64c27d5d4c4.jpg/r0_89_3382_2000_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg