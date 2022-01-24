'Unprovoked attack' in Black Hill leaves man in coma

news, latest-news,

Police are hunting a man after a brutal assault in Black Hill that left a victim in an induced coma. According to police, the attack occurred in Peel Street about 10.30pm on December 17. Ballarat Divisional Response Unit detectives say three men men attacked an innocent victim, who ended up in a coma at the Royal Melbourne Hospital. Police have interviewed two of the men but are still hunting the third and have asked the public to help identify him. Footage of the man appears to show him with a dark brown mullet-style haircut with dark brown facial hair. He can be seen in the image above. Any information can be given to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or via https://bddy.me/3fRf2Wf or directly to the investigating member First Constable Gibson on 5336 6000 (DRU) or by emailing jordan.gibson@police.vic.gov.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/297d3ae4-e836-4c19-a35a-8de1e6407c48.jpg/r0_104_843_580_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg