Matt Short has been selected in the BBL11 team of the tournament The former East Ballarat player attracted the voting of coaches in what has been an outstanding season in his opening batting role with Adelaide Strikers. Short, who has also taken some valuable wickets with his off-spin, is not finished yet either. The Strikers meet Sydney Sixers in a knock-out final on Wednesday for the right to meet the Perth Scorchers in the BBL11 final. Adelaide stayed alive in the tournament with a six-run win over Sydney Thunder at the MCG on Sunday night, with Short making a valuable contribution with 39 runs as well a picking up a wicket. This gives him 487 runs for the campaign - the most by a Strikers player in any BBL season. He has gone past Jono Wells, who made 478 in BBL09. Short, who represented Australia in the 2014 under-19 World Cup and plays for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield and interstate one-day competition, has enjoyed a stand-out BBL season after struggling in just five appearances in BBL10. The 26-year-old's move to the top of the order has been instrumental in revitalising his twenty20 career, and in the Strikers getting away to quick starts and putting together a succession of win to reach the finals. Short, who began his BBL career with Melbourne Renegades, is one of three Strikers players in the team of the year with veteran pace bowler Peter Siddle as captain and Afghanistan leg spinner Rashid Khan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/059c3236-24f0-4d5c-9180-27ee8aeaee1a.jpg/r1_0_1017_574_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg