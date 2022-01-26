news, latest-news,

MOUNT Pleasant's Madeline Townsend has been honoured as part of this year's Australia Day awards, named as an Order of Australia (OAM) medallist. Ms Townsend has been awarded the medal for her services to conservation and the environment, a passion she has worked at in some capacity for more than 30 years. She has also been a leading volunteer advocate across the country, which began as a volunteer and team leader at the Australian Trust of Conservation Volunteers through Conservation Volunteers Australia in 1988. MORE AUSTRALIA DAY HONOURS "It really started as a volunteer and it led me into a career as a volunteer manager with various organisations," she said. "I'm still doing it at the moment with Beyond Zero Emissions, which is a group of volunteers which look to create climate solutions. "I've had a lifelong interest in the environment and looking after it, but it's also the enjoyment of looking after the environment, I guess it's something we need to value and it's under increasing pressure. It's something that I love doing." Ms Townsend has been a driving force behind many volunteer and conservation organisations including the Friends of Canadian Corridor, a member of the Parks Volunteer Network working group and even a volunteer harvest and fruit harvest volunteer, a role she has been undertaking since 2019. Other notable roles has been as Volunteer Engagement Officer with Volunteering Victoria from 2018-21 and its volunteer manager mentor program since 2017. "I think if you can help people get involved in volunteering, as it has done for me, it is something that can turn into a lifelong opportunity for learning, making friends and using the skills you have. "For some people as well it's an opportunity to get into areas of work that you might never have considered before. Volunteering is a really great pathway for people" Ms Townsend said she was thrilled to receive the Order of Australia medal for her passion. "It's a huge surprise and a bit of a shock, but I think overall what it means to me is that volunteering and caring for the environment are things we value in the community," she said. "The personal recognition is lovely, but the fact we value those things as part of the award is the real pleasure in it." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/083fcfa9-e992-4185-ae5f-658ca07b6feb.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg