Good Friday standalone fixture returns in BFNL

Ballarat Football Netball League will have marquee senior fixtures on Good Friday and the Queen's Birthday long weekend this year. Lake Wendouree will be home to Redan in the return of football and netball to Good Friday on April 15. This will complete round one, with the balance of round one launching the season on Saturday, April 9. BFNL general manager Shane Anwyl said Good Friday matches had fallen out of favour with clubs several years ago and consequently put on the backburner. He said the reintroduction was an initiative of Lake Wendouree and Redan. It will remain in place for at least two years to allow Redan to host the fixture in 2023. The Queen's Birthday long weekend will feature part of a split round, with Bacchus Marsh home to Sunbury on the Saturday - June 11. Anwyl said this standalone fixturing was also at the request of Bacchus Marsh and Sunbury. The round will completed a week later. BFNL introduced a fully competition bye over the long weekend last season after the abandonment of an early season inter-league match, which had traditionally provided the majority of players with a week off. Anwyl said the bye for the long weekend last season was well received and with no inter-league again this year it was decided to retain this feature of the scheduling. He said arrangements for matches under lights would be made closer to the season, with the BFNL leaning towards twilight rather than night timeslots.

