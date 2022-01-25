comment,

I am an avid cyclist and use most of Ballarat Cycle paths, this cycle path in Sturt Street is a joke. It is basically an island path which is surrounded by dangerous roads on all sides. I have used it once and it took 15 minutes to travel 600 metres due to all the stops and starts. I could have walked it quicker on the footpath. I think the money would be far better spent maintaining or upgrading some existing paths such as Ring Road. Graeme Strachan, Miners Rest. Completing the shared cycle/pedestrian path along Sturt St from Dawson St to Grenville St is a perfectly logical project supported by many and which hopefully will mean that the whole path becomes used much more than it currently is. But what is not logical - and probably not even known about by most people - are the plans to alter every intersection in this section of Sturt St by adding bluestone curbing and garden beds similar to those at intersections west of Dawson Street, and to plant about 35 trees [Palms & Maples] along the sides of the street - reducing the number of parking spaces currently available. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY. These changes which were introduced without any real public consultation will dramatically alter views of our major street by adding trees which will inevitably mask the many buildings within one of our most important heritage precincts. It is not too late for Council to reconsider this project - and to limit the works to the shared cycle/pedestrian path. Stuart Kelly, Ballarat West. IN OTHER NEWS: I travelled the whole length of the newly opened Sturt Street bike path, with my bicycle, as soon as RRV announced its completion, and issued a written report to CoB and RRV. I walked and cycled from Bridge Mall to Pleasant Street. The multiple light controlled crossroads made the journey unsuitable for bike travel as lots of walking was required by law. The Lydiard and Drummond crossroads take four minutes for the person with a bike, or Neuron e-scooter, to walk their machine across three sets of pedestrian lights. I cycle 2 km in 4 minutes on an open unhindered surface, equal to the whole length of Bridge Mall to Pleasant, and I am 70+ years-young. Bridge Mall to Lydiard Street is a reasonably steep hill. Best of luck with that. I do not ride my bike on any of it. Parallel streets can actually be cycled easily. David Chadderton, Wendouree. We definitely need this, it would put a stop to a lot of illegal dumping. I think it's a fantastic idea, a lot of other towns and cities have this and it has shown a decline to illegal dumping. It's a great idea for the older generation who have trouble taking their hard waste to the tip or those who cannot do this. I think the council should really consider this and not just put forth a suggestion, only for it to never come to fruition. Dianne Jackson, Redan. Kerbside pickups need to be brought back to all suburbs of Ballarat. I have lived near council/charity bins for long enough and the rubbish that is left is disgusting! Especially when people don't read the signs around the bins for legal dumping outside the bins and the company doesn't do anything either. There are a lot of people who can't afford skip bins or visits to the tip! So why not bring back the "kerbside pickup"and create more jobs! Melissa Ward, Sebastopol. Coming to Ballarat from the Shire of Yarra Ranges led to severe disappointment with Ballarat's inferior rubbish and recycling practices. Taking glass to the Transfer Station is very inconvenient, compared to just putting it into the recycling bin. Lack of an annual hard waste collection not only leads to illegal dumping or high fees, but also prevents 'curb crawl' reuse of items. One person's trash may be another person's treasure! Donna Runner, Lake Wendouree. Further to Saturday's article, the importance of the "Lake" seems to have been totally ignored. In 1863 after the people of the district had discussed whether the seasonal lake should be a town common or made into a lake, plans were announced for Mr Morton to conduct a water race from Coghill's creek to maintain a suitable depth of water level of nine feet at its deepest. A Regatta Club was formed for both sailing and rowing boats. The Ballarat Rowing Club amalgamated with the Regatta Club and plans for a Royal Regatta to be held on the 30th of November. The importance of this event shows what can be achieved by enthusiastic locals. Having the Shire of Ballarat based in Learmonth may have helped. Also might I point out to The Chief Executive that not only Learmonth is a man made lake, so is Wendouree. Back in 1863 it was so choked up with weeds the regatta was held at Learmonth. Allan Wettenhall, Scotsburn. The reason why Lake Learmonth has been dry for years is because the government at the time decided to block off the inlet that used to run into the Lake and diverted it to run to the Glenelg River. Instead of sharing the water and keeping the lake full, the powers that be preferred to turn Learmonth into a ghost town and let Lake Learmonth fill with fairy grass. Enough is enough. Now is the time to clean up the lake and fill it with water. David Braybrook , Alfredton .

