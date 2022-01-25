news, latest-news,

The family of a passionate sportsman who was tragically killed while riding his bike to work last year has described a match to be played in his memory as "a huge honour". On Wednesday, January 26, the North Ballarat and Coronet City cricket clubs will play in memory of the late David Thomson, who was a valued and respected member of both clubs. Mr Thomson had been cycling to his Delacombe workplace when he was allegedly struck by a driver on Brazenor street about 5.40am on October 21, 2021. Mr Thomson, at the time described as "being a very loved man", sadly died at the scene. Mr Thomson was a lifelong member of Coronet City Cricket Club, formerly Wendouree City, and during his time there held both captaincy and committee positions. He joined North Ballarat about a decade ago and served on the committee there, receiving two awards for being the best club person. He also sat on the pennant committee for the Ballarat Cricket Association. To honour the life of the passionate sportsman and ensure "the great man's" legacy lives on, the two clubs will come together to compete for the David Thomson Memorial Shield. Players in the 2nd XI will take to the pitch at Ballarat High School to vie for the inaugural shield on Wednesday morning. President of the North Ballarat Cricket Club, Brett Severino, said the decision for the two clubs to play each other in memory of Mr Thomson and engraving his name on a shield seemed a fitting way to honour his contribution to cricket. "He was quite active in both clubs so we thought it would be nice to commemorate him in some way and doing this memorial game between these two clubs seemed to be the best idea," Mr Severino said. Mr Severino expected the day to be "a little bit emotional", given a number of Mr Thomson's close friends would be playing. "It will be really nice to celebrate him, remember his life and the things he did at those two clubs and for Ballarat cricket in general," he said. After what has been a heart-wrenching and challenging few months for the family, Mr Thomson's son, Dylan, told The Courier the event being organised in memory of his dad was "a huge honour" for his family. "He was an integral part of both clubs over a long period of time and he would be very, very honoured to know this was happening for him," he said. Dylan added his dad worked hard with teammates and club members to "create an atmosphere everyone could enjoy". "He worked tirelessly with players on the field and off the field to try and make the clubs run as well as they could. "He did everything in his power to make things work and make sure everyone got the most out of their cricket - from juniors right through to senior players, he helped everybody." The father and son enjoyed a mutual love of playing and watching the game, a bond Dylan said was "sorely missed". While he will be unable to attend the game due to COVID isolation requirements, his sister, Sophie, will present the shield to the captain of the winning team and say a few words on behalf of their family. Dylan said he hoped the game would become a "long standing tradition between the two clubs" so his dad's memory could live on for years to come. The game will begin at 10.30am and everyone is welcome to watch.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/d9921daf-883d-4c1a-9602-f436358f817f.jpg/r0_111_549_421_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg