A driver who allegedly continuously rammed a police car in Wendouree in the early hours of Saturday morning has been found and arrested. Brendan Batchelor, 27, is charged with continuously ramming a police vehicle, causing a police officer to take evasive action multiple times to avoid being run over. He allegedly caused damage to the police vehicle and continued to drive after being told to stop. Charge sheets show Batchelor does not hold a drivers' licence. He is also charged with dangerous driving and reckless driving. The charges were laid on Tuesday. Batchelor appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in the afternoon where he was remanded to reappear at court on Thursday. It is likely he will make a bail application on that date. Batchlelor is from Wendouree. The Courier understands the police vehicle that was rammed was unmarked. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/1416d942-6e45-43b1-9837-abb32e85ae14.jpg/r10_237_4594_2827_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg