A Ballarat father told the 13-year-old daughter of a friend she was 'hot', 'sexy' and 'beautiful' before asking her for a sexual favour while in the family's home, a court has heard. The man in his 40s, who The Courier has chosen not to name because he avoided a conviction, was sentenced for encouraging a child to engage in sexual activity at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The girl ran out of the room crying after the man's self-described 'perverted' question, called her mother and the family made a report to police. The victim was at home alone with her older brother at the time of the offending and let the man inside because he was a friend of the family. The man was intoxicated at the time. Magistrate Letizia Torres said the offending was serious and had a significant impact on the victim, her parents and her brother. She said victim impact statements clearly revealed the offending affected the victim's mental health and her ability to trust others. Her brother felt anger and guilt at not preventing the offending her parents were angry and upset and struggled to trust others since. Magistrate Letizia Torres said she acknowledged a plea of guilty was acceptance of responsibility and the man had expressed feelings of shame. His wife of 30-years told the court she had never known her husband to be involved in any sexual misconduct. The man runs his own business and has no prior convictions. He was placed on the sex offender register for eight years and was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order. He must undertake supervision, assessment and treatment for alcohol abuse and make a $1000 donation to the Centre Against Sexual Assault. Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

