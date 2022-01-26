news, latest-news,

There could be more severe thunderstorms around Ballarat today and tomorrow as the city enters yet another hot and humid day. Ballarat is forecast for a humid top of 33 degrees with a shower or two developing, however thunderstorms, some possibly severe, could hit this afternoon and evening. There are no official warnings out from the Bureau of Meteorology, as of 12pm on Wednesday. Ballarat is forecast for a humid top of 30 degrees on Thursday with showers and a possible storm, while Friday will also be humid. Showers could also bring up to 25 millimetres of rain across the day. There will be some relief from the heat on Saturday before temperatures rise in the high 20's and low 30's on Sunday and Monday. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/4e9c2fa4-c05a-4bc1-98e5-7a0212609fc9.jpg/r0_211_8000_4731_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg