A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Western Victoria, including the Ballarat region. The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting storms that are likely to produce heavy rain, which may lead to flash flooding and damaging winds over the next several hours. "A very humid, unstable airmass will support continued thunderstorm activity today," the latest warning said. "An approaching upper trough will support thunderstorms into the evening." Horsham recorded a wind gust of 89 km/h at 2.48 pm, while Natimuk, west of Horsham received 19.4 mm in the 30 min to 3.25 pm. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: EARLIER: There could be more severe thunderstorms around Ballarat today and tomorrow as the city enters yet another hot and humid day. Ballarat is forecast for a humid top of 33 degrees with a shower or two developing, however thunderstorms, some possibly severe, could hit this afternoon and evening. There are no official warnings out from the Bureau of Meteorology, as of 12pm on Wednesday. Ballarat is forecast for a humid top of 30 degrees on Thursday with showers and a possible storm, while Friday will also be humid. Showers could also bring up to 25 millimetres of rain across the day. There will be some relief from the heat on Saturday before temperatures rise in the high 20's and low 30's on Sunday and Monday. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

