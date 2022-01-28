news, latest-news,

An unusual subdivision is being planned for an amalgamated property in Delacombe, with two houses to be retained and six new homes to be built across the two backyards. The subject site is at 209-211 Greenhalghs Road, Delacombe with the two properties combined measuring almost 4000 square metres while sharing a 60-metre street frontage. The property currently contains two brick houses, both with garages and various outbuildings, and is surrounded on all sides by residential properties. According to the planning documents, both existing houses would be retained while the outbuildings and driveway for 209 Greenhalghs Road would be removed. Six additional dwellings are proposed to be built at the rear of the site, all single-storey, consisting of three bedrooms and an open plan kitchen and living area. A central common driveway, where the current driveway is located, would provide access to the six new dwellings, three of which would have an undercover car space and a tandem car space while the other three would have double garages. The property would be subdivided in into eight lots over two stages with the existing homes first, followed by the proposed dwellings. The new homes are proposed to have lot sizes of between 293 square metres and 348 square metres while the existing homes would have lot sizes of 757 square metres at 209 Greenhalghs Road and 825 square metres at 211 Greenhalghs Road. Private open space would be located the eastern and western boundaries of the property, at the rear of the each of the new dwellings and separated by 1.8-metre Colorbond fencing. Each of the new homes is proposed to have more than the required 25 square metres of secluded private outdoor space and 40 square metres of total private outdoor space. Three of the new homes would be built with red brick with render, roofing and guttering to be in various shades of grey while the remaining three would be dark brick with light grey render, black windows and dark grey roofing and guttering. The planning documents say the development would support the infill growth of Ballarat. "It provides for infill growth in an established residential area which is in close proximity to public transport services, with several bus routes located within 400 of the site including along Greenhalghs Road, Smythes Road and Wiltshire Lane," the documents say. "The dwelling will diversify the housing stock in the area by providing a townhouse style development, an alternative to the older housing stock in this area which is located on larger lots."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/3db08d59-91d4-44a1-8781-118edb78962a.jpg/r0_103_1576_993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg