2022's Ballarat Health Services Directory is out now

recommended, Ballarat Health Services Directory 2022

Welcome to this year's edition of the Ballarat Health Services Directory. Inside you will find stories about why you should start moving today for a healthier tomorrow, and the importance of keeping your balance. There are stories covering everything from head to toe, including expert advice on oral and foot health. Check out the tips for parents whose kids might be suffering from sleep disordered breathing and with the return to school just around the corner, ways to calm an anxious child. There's also an alphabetised local services directory, with contacts for everything from aged care to mental health and youth services . You can read the entire magazine online here or pick up a copy in today's edition of The Courier.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/63ec06ab-cf6e-48a1-be64-b4784121d4a7.PNG/r0_188_499_470_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg