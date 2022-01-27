news, latest-news,

City Oval husband and wife Wayne and Janine Roberts are having a bowls season to remember. Each has captured a Ballarat-Highlands over-60 singles title. Wayne completed the double with a 21-12 win over Romsey's John Beaumont in the men's final at Kyneton on Thursday. Janine had previously defeated clubmate Elizabeth Kierce 21-15 in a see-sawing women's final. She took the early running before Kierce clawed back the lead midway through the contest . Roberts drew shots on the final two ends to secure the victory and her second regional title in a row. The Roberts progress to the state championships at Bendigo from April 30. Wayne reached the region final with a decisive win in the Ballarat men's championship. He defeated Brian Hickman from BMS 21-7. Hickman was unable to replicate his precise bowling from earlier in the competition, enabling Roberts to take out a strong lead Hickman regained composure in the second half of the game and started to get shots on the board, but the deficit was too much to make up. JORDAN Atkinson, of Ballarat North, is the Ballarat-Highlands region men's novice singles champion. He defeated City Oval's Tony Spurgo 21-14 at Webbcona. Atkinson jumped to a six-shot lead after five ends to lay the basis for the win. He advances to the state championships. BALLARAT-Highlands lowered its colours to Geelong at Webbcona on Sunday. The regions went head-to-head for the Valerie Page Shield, Elaine Webster Shield and Wykes Shield, with Geelong winning two. They shared in the two women's representative enncounters. Ballarat Highlands started the day well by retaining the Valerie Page Shield 82-72 over 15 ends. However, Geelong responded by claiming the Elaine Webster Shield for another year. In the men's competition, Geelong had a comfortable win in the Wykes Shield. Ballarat will be look to bounce back when it plays Geelong for the Provincial Shield at Geelong's Belmont Bowling Club on Sunday, February 6. Anthony McCabe is a Ballarat bowls publicity officer.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/230e9573-9b5f-49b6-88b1-b4ad0b1ebbf1.JPG/r3_265_5182_3191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg