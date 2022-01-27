news, latest-news, Commercial property Ballarat, Commercial property Mount Helen

Krooze In Cafe is a unique venue and business opportunity that oozes character, is packed with history and has a loyal customer base. Situated near Federation University and IBM Australia, and with high visibility to passing traffic, the cafe is a going concern and as such provides the opportunity to own a business you can make your own, while also continuing a much-loved tradition. Every aspect of the cafe has its own retro character, making it a colourful, quirky and memorable destination for customers to experience. There is also outside dining available. Together with the current owners, the agency is prepared to have an open dialogue about the business, its history, the owners' experiences, recipes, techniques, and any advice a new owner needs to continue the success of the business. A comprehensive list of furniture and other items within the cafe is available, including memorabilia and commercial kitchen appliances. Book a time to explore Krooze In Cafe and consider this very special business.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/26730f89-1b15-42e5-a92a-d1286ebb65be.PNG/r0_243_1586_1139_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg