Peacefully situated at the junction point of Ballarat North, Soldiers Hill and Black Hill, and within minutes to Ballarat's CBD and the railway station, is this beautifully renovated home. Immaculately presented, this well-constructed family residence has three spacious bedrooms, two with built-in robes, while the master bedroom has a walk-in robe and ensuite. Recently refurbished throughout, there is separate main bathroom and a modernised kitchen that is equipped with Caesarstone benchtops and stainless steel appliances. It has also been finished with solid Tasmanian Oak timber flooring in the entryway, dinning and kitchen zones. Additional features include gas ducted central heating throughout, split system heating and cooling in the open plan kitchen and lounge area, a 2.5K watt solar system, instantaneous hot water and excellent insulation. As a result it also has low running expenses. The landscaped private rear yard has mature trees and a large white gazebo for outdoor entertaining with family and friends. A car can be parked in the driveway, and the property is also close to schools, public transport, cafes and supermarkets, with easy access to the Western Freeway. This house would make a great first home or investment property, and is also perfect for someone looking to downsize to a low maintenance property. Don't delay, contact the agency for more information and to arrange an inspection. Attendees will be required to check-in before entry, please follow all COVID protocols while at the inspection.

