HOUSE OF THE WEEK This luxurious home has been completed to the highest standard and is positioned in one of Ballarat's finest tree-lined boulevards. The location promotes an enviable lifestyle thanks to its close proximity to Lake Wendouree, Ballarat Railway Station, the hospital precinct and CBD. The home has been renovated and developed with no expense spared, allowing the lucky purchaser to move in and enjoy this entertainer's dream. Adorned with a L-shaped verandah, the home's front facade is stunning, with leadlight windows framing the front door and welcoming you to the historic original part of the home. This space is full of character, and has been completely rebuilt to create what is essentially a brand new home. Attention to detail is evident throughout the house, from the stunning window furnishings to the floor coverings, which transition from polished timber floorboards, to carpet and tiles. The grand entrance hall showcases some of the period features, such as sweeping high ceilings, intricate timber work and those beautiful floorboards. The master bedroom has a walk-in robe and stunning ensuite with floor-to-ceiling tiles. The other bedrooms are a good size and have built-in robes. The chef's kitchen is extremely sleek and comes complete with a large butler's pantry, Miele appliances (including a steam oven) and marble benchtops. The large living area is flooded with natural light, while there is a separate second lounge with a cosy gas log fire. There is a grand dining room, with French doors that lead out to an enclosed courtyard with a jacuzzi and outdoor shower. The main bathroom is very spacious and has a shower over the bath. Looking to find your forever home? Check out our Open for Inspection map - click on each icon for details and be sure to contact the agency for any viewing restrictions. Outside, the main undercover entertaining area has an automatic roof that opens at the touch of the button to allow the sun to shine through. There's also an open fire with accessories to barbecue and cook pizzas, together with a convenient basin and outdoor fridge. Other features inside include gas central heating, refrigerated cooling, a security system and direct access to an oversized remote garage. The garden is fully landscaped, with lush green lawn and manicured hedging that's in keeping with the style of the home. There is further off street parking accessible by an automatic gate. This is one of Ballarat's highest quality homes in a prestigious and convenient location. Don't delay, call the exclusive listing agency to arrange an inspection today. Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.

