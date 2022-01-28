Contrasting disc sports feature in classic

news, latest-news,

Speed, agility, patience and accuracy will all be on show in the Golden City Disc Sports Classic in Ballarat on Saturday and Sunday. About 200 enthusiasts will converge on the city for two contrasting elements of throwing discs or what most know as frisbees. The longer standing ultimate team game, played on an open field with teams of seven, will occupy the opening day at the neighbouring Pleasant Street Reserve and Trekardo Park. Classic coordinator and player Pat Thorpe said the ultimate tournament had attracted nine teams, including two from Ballarat - one men's and one mixed - and others from Albury-Wodonga, Geelong and Melbourne. He said while numbers were disappointing, especially in the women's category, it was pleasing that the event was going ahead in what were difficult times. Teams will play in three pools, with the day's schedule starting at 9am and running through to later afternoon. Sunday will feature a disc golf tournament on an 18-hole course developed in Victoria Park by the City of Ballarat.. This is the second year this event has been part of the classic. Thorpe said about 70 players had entered - professionals and amateurs. He said the advance players would on course in the morning session and amateurs in the afternoon, all competing over two rounds of 18 holes. Thorpe said so contrasting were the two disciplines that there were only a handful of competitors taking part on both days. He said Sunday's event would in part be a warm-up for the Victorian Open Disc Golf Championship in Ballarat in late April. Thorpe said Ballarat had one of the best courses.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/ef0735c4-13f2-4bf0-823e-405c0553bede.jpg/r8_187_3504_2162_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg