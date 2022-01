sport, ballarat-cricket,

Golden Point Cricket Club will celebrate five premierships with a mass player reunion at the Eastern Oval on Saturday night. As well as welcoming back players from various teams over the past 40 years, the club will mark the centenary of a 1921-22 seconds premiership. The 2001-02 firsts will reconvene for its 20th anniversary reunion of its triumph over Wendouree. The other grand final wins being celebrated will be the 2011-12 seconds, 1981-82 thirds and 1991-92 fifths.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fPp9fXhmaMgXMu95r5rLmA/b3df2d00-8575-4f20-8d88-756738f7933c.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg