Ballarat SES volunteers kept busy after heavy rain

More than 3.5mm of rain has been captured at Ballarat airport after another line of severe thunderstorms crosses the state. The heaviest fell within the space of six minutes at 1.30pm when 1.8mm fell. A further 0.8mm has fallen between 1.40pm and 4pm. There are reports of flooding incidents in Miners Rest, Sebastopol, Buninyong and Creswick. As of 4pm on Friday, the Ballarat SES unit received 27 calls for assistance, while there were 55 calls for help in the mid-west region. Most callouts were for flooding and building damage. A Thunderstorm Watch and Act alert was issued at 2.40pm for areas south-east of Ballarat, including Sebastopol, Mount Clear and Buninyong, however that has now cleared as the front travels east. A warning remains in place for the Ballarat region, with the chance of more rain continuing throughout the evening. EARLIER: A severe thunderstorm warning remains in place for Ballarat, the third day in a row such a warning has been issued. Although other warnings are yet to produce severe weather in Ballarat this week, a "heavy rainfall" and "severe thunderstorm" warning has been issued for a pocket of south-west Victoria, including Ballarat. According to the Bureau of Meteorology there has been just two millimetres of rain in Ballarat this week, all falling on Thursday. Up to 35 millimetres of rain could fall across the city this afternoon, according to official forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology. In the latest warning, the Bureau of Meteorology says severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Ballarat, Geelong, Melbourne, Frankston, Bacchus Marsh and Rosebud. A 133 km/h wind gust was reported at Mt Gellibrand at 10:11 AM. The State Emergency Service advises that people should: Thursday's storms missed Ballarat but hit the Geelong and Bellarine regions hard during the evening. The area copped 40 millimetres of intense rainfall in the space of an hour.

