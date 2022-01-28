news, latest-news,

Tributes are flowing for a young Ballarat mum tragically killed in a car crash in northern Victoria earlier in the week. Personal trainer Christine Stewart, a mum of three young children, died in the two-car crash in Torrumbarry, near Echuca, on Tuesday. The 29-year-old from Newtown, near Scarsdale, has been remembered as a devout mum and inspiring personal trainer. Fellow personal trainer and work colleague Ben Sellars, of Ben's Army 24/7 Fitness, posted on social media that hearing the news was "one of the saddest moments" of his life. "I tried not to believe it was true, but we had lost one of the most caring soles to a tragic accident," he posted online. "From the start when I first meet Christine she amazed me, she was the most dedicated Mum I had ever meet. To her fitness and family, even with 3 kids under 5 she would train 5-6 days a week no matter what. "Then I found out she was studying to become a PT and I told her she was hired already. "Every single person that meet Christine was inspired by her through her own dedication, transformation and her caring nature." The news of the tragedy devastated many people in Ballarat, particularly in the fitness industry. There has since been an outpouring of emotion online. "I was lucky enough to have known this angel for 25 years," posted friend Maddy Newman. "She was truly one in a trillion. I will miss her dearly. "Sending my love to anyone who knew and loved Christine." Other friends posted tributes online describing Christine as a "beautiful person". Caitlyn Stepnell described Christine as an "amazing woman" and an "amazing friend". "I'm pleased I had the pleasure meeting you and forming a friendship. I will miss the laughs we had, the rants we had, and our goals in life that we set ourselves together and always spoke about. "I will still not believe this has happened, I will always be waiting for our next gossip session. "You are an amazing mum, your kids will be so proud of you and what you have achieved, your life was too short, but you are in a better place now. "Fly high, you will forever be in my heart." Melinda Lai posted: "We are still in shock hearing this awful news. Christine was not only a constant inspiration throughout our journey with her as our PT but she become an amazing friend we could chat to about anything." The exact circumstances around the crash are still being investigated. POST YOUR TRIBUTES TO CHRISTINE BELOW

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/57473f0b-9394-48c5-bfb4-c61dd736fd97.jpg/r0_323_1536_1191_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg