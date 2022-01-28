news, latest-news,

Perth Lynx has two major things on their mind in the WNBL. They are keen to keep their winning run going while at the same time being eager to know when they will be travelling home to Western Australia. Perth was scheduled to end its month-long stay in Ballarat in early February, but its plans have been in limbo since WA extended the closure of its border under COVID-19 restrictions. Lynx expressed its disappointment at the time, but the WNBL is yet to make any public announcements about Perth's long-term fixturing with rival teams unable to travel freely in and out of WA. All Perth can do now is focus on keeping its season on an upward curve and it gets the opportunity to do that against Bendigo Spirit at Ballarat Sports and Events Centre in Ballarat on Saturday at 5pm. Selkirk Stadium has been Lynx's home away from home, with them using as a training base and home court for games. Perth has a 2-1 win-loss ratio in Ballarat. It has defeated Southside Flyers 83-79 and UC Capitals 102-73, and lost to Melbourne Boomers 80-77. Lynx had been been scheduled to play another games, but it was called off owing to COVID-19 issues. With three wins in a row, the latest over Southside Flyers on Thursday night, Lynx has climbed into second position behind Adelaide Lightning with a 5-2 record. They are strongly favoured to defeat Spirit, which is struggling with just one win in seven games. Marina Mabrey is again expected to be prominent. She is having an outstanding season, with the highest points average in the WNBL at 22.1 with a season high of 34 against Sydney Uni Flames. Darcee Garbin has also been prominent with 15.9 ahead of Lauren Scherf on 13.7.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/7aa1b7de-63f1-4ffb-a992-1a78a208933c.jpg/r1228_451_4134_2093_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg