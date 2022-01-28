news, latest-news,

Ballarat Miners will open the NBL1 South season with back-to-back home games. The Miners men and women will play against arch-rival Geelong Supercats at Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday, April 23. They will then back up against Eltham in front of a home crowd on Saturday, April 30. All Miners fixtures this year will be men's and women's doubleheaders. There is an even split of 11 home and away games. Eight of the home fixtures will be on Saturday night and three on Sunday afternoons. Feature games in Ballarat: + Saturday, May 28: first encounter with newcomer to competition Keilor. + Saturday, June 18: Mental Health Round. All NBL1 South teams will wear orange Lifeline socks. + Saturday, July 9: First Nations Round. + Friday, August 12: only interstate trip of the season to play Mt Gambier in SA.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/mTvP5NhWJFQFv7uTytgxtB/1cb14f49-6204-4870-9099-8032a63d28ac.jpg/r363_1376_1712_2138_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg