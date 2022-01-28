Ballarat Miners will open the NBL1 South season with back-to-back home games.
The Miners men and women will play against arch-rival Geelong Supercats at Selkirk Stadium in Ballarat on Saturday, April 23.
They will then back up against Eltham in front of a home crowd on Saturday, April 30.
All Miners fixtures this year will be men's and women's doubleheaders.
There is an even split of 11 home and away games.
Eight of the home fixtures will be on Saturday night and three on Sunday afternoons.
Feature games in Ballarat:
+ Saturday, May 28: first encounter with newcomer to competition Keilor.
+ Saturday, June 18: Mental Health Round. All NBL1 South teams will wear orange Lifeline socks.
+ Saturday, July 9: First Nations Round.
+ Friday, August 12: only interstate trip of the season to play Mt Gambier in SA.
SATURDAY, APRIL 23: Geelong (h) 8pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 30: Eltham (h) 8pm
SUNDAY, MAY 1: Sandringham (a) 2.30pm
SATURDAY, MAY 7: Bendigo (a) 7.30pm
SATURDAY, MAY 14: Kilsyth (a) 8pm
SUNDAY, MAY 15: Casey (h) 2pm
SATURDAY, MAY 21: Melbourne (h) 8pm
SUNDAY, MAY 22: Waverley (a) 2.30pm
SATURDAY, MAY 28: Keilor (a) 8pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 4: Geelong (a) 7pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 18: Hobart (h) 8pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 19: Dandenong (a) 4pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 25: Ringwood (h) 8pm
SATURDAY, JULY 2: Knox (a) 7.30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 9: Keilor (h) 8pm
SATURDAY, JULY 16: Frankston (h) 8pm
SUNDAY, JULY 24: North West Tassie (h) 2pm
SATURDAY, JULY 30: Nunawading (a) 7.30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6: Diamond Valley (h) 8pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7: Melbourne (a) 2.30pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12: Mt Gambier (a) 8pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14: Bendigo (h) 2pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 23: Geelong (h) 6pm
SATURDAY, APRIL 30: Eltham (h) 6pm
SUNDAY, MAY 1: Sandringham (a) 12.30pm
SATURDAY, MAY 7: Bendigo (a) 5.30pm
SATURDAY, MAY 14: Kilsyth (a) 6pm
SUNDAY, MAY 15: Casey (h) noon
SATURDAY, MAY 21: Melbourne (h) 6pm
SUNDAY, MAY 22: Waverley (a) 12.30pm
SATURDAY, MAY 28: Keilor (a) 6pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 4: Geelong (a) 5pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 18: Hobart (h) 6pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 19: Dandenong (a) 2pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 25: Ringwood (h) 6pm
SATURDAY, JULY 2: Knox (a) 5.30pm
SATURDAY, JULY 9: Keilor (h) 6pm
SATURDAY, JULY 16: Frankston (h) 6pm
SUNDAY, JULY 24: Launceston (h) noon
SATURDAY, JULY 30: Nunawading (a) 5.30pm
SATURDAY, AUGUST 6: Diamond Valley (h) 6pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 7: Melbourne (a) 12.30pm
FRIDAY, AUGUST 12: Mt Gambier (a) 6pm
SUNDAY, AUGUST 14: Bendigo (h) noon