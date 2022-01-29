news, latest-news,

Works are underway to repair weather-damaged sections of flooring inside Ballarat's GovHub. The Courier understands 300mm plywood sections between larger expanses of cross-laminated timber were affected by some water ingress during construction, resulting in softer patches of flooring and some irregularity showing in the surface. Principal builder Richard Nicholson of Kane-Nicholson Joint Venture says the repairs will appear confronting to anyone unfamiliar with carpentry, as carpet is lifted to replace the affected timber, but the repairs are straightforward. Mr Nicholson said the affected areas were about 5 per cent of the lineal joins in GovHub, and carpenters have been working on weekends and at night addressing the problem to minimise disruption to staff. He says the final level is now being repaired, The construction of GovHub began in 2019 and was completed in 2021, with state government agencies moving in shortly after. Staff from Service Victoria, Consumer Affairs Victoria, Working with Children Check Victoria, the State Revenue Office, Regional Development Victoria, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, and the Department of Education and Training, as well as Vic Roads, work in the landmark centre on Mair and Armstrong streets. A Development Victoria spokesperson confirmed the plywood packing was weather affected during construction. "This is not a structural issue and the cross laminated timber floor panels and glue laminated beams/columns are not impacted." "Rectification works are occurring out of work hours to minimise tenant impacts and are expected to be complete by the end of February." Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/89711070-a43b-417a-9edb-7920fd42a68a.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg