Contents of truck trailer catch fire as driver travels on Western Freeway

Update: The fire was brought under control about 11.40am but firefighters will remain on scene for some time to continue blacking out. According to a CFA spokesperson, the truck was moved to a VicRoads dump site so the rubbish could be unloaded from the back of the truck. An excavator was then used to pull the rubbish apart and extinguish the fire. They added it was believed the truck itself was not damaged. At this stage firefighters believe the cause of the fire was rubbish within the trailer causing it to smoulder. Earlier: Firefighters are working to contain a trailer fire out the front of Gordon Fire Station. It is understood a truck had been driving on the Western Freeway about 10.15am on Monday morning when the contents of its trailer caught fire. The driver managed to pull the large truck off the freeway and make their way to the Gordon Fire Station. By this point the trailer, filled with paper and rubbish, was fully alight. A CFA spokesperson said crews were still working to extinguish the fire. Five CFA crews, including Ballan, Gordon, Millbrook and Wallace, are assisting to bring the fire under control. Some firefighters were seen on ladders positioned on the side of the truck in order to attack the fire. Police are also at the scene. The scene is not yet under control. People in the area have told The Courier there is a toxic smell in the air. The CFA has issued a message for Gordon, Millbrook, Mount Egerton and Wallace telling those in the area that they may see or smell smoke. The CFA said there was no immediate threat to the community and no action was required, though it is asked to keep the area clear so emergency services can respond.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/d781ceb7-ca3d-46e4-813c-9f2045509115.jpg/r0_278_5472_3370_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg