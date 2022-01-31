Worker rescued after becoming injured while working in manhole

news, latest-news,

Emergency services worked together to rescue a worker who became injured while working in a manhole this afternoon. Emergency services, including firefighters, paramedics and police, rushed to Doveton Street about 12.40pm. Fire Rescue Victoria firefighters arrived on scene within minutes to find a worker had become injured while three-metres underground. Crews worked together to extricate the worker. The worker, who sustained upper body injuries, was taken to Ballarat Base Hospital in a stable condition. Worksafe is now investigating.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/dcc8cb41-a05a-4ca3-b731-394d5e0709cf.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg