Boys at St Patrick's College have been ordered to get the chop after mullets were added to a list of "extreme hairstyles" banned at the school. Rules regarding acceptable hairstyles were changed two weeks before the start of the school year, sending many families straight to the hairdresser or barber and catching others out on the first day of school. Several students who started school this week with non-conforming mullets were told they had a week to get a hair cut or "be asked to go home until the hair/style has been changed to the requirements of the College". The school's focus on hairstyles has raised the ire of parents, who believe the move is more about the school's image than the welfare and education of the boys. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY While mullets are not permitted, long hair tied back is allowed. "A lot of parents are not happy the boys are not being supported to explore their individuality, however still be respectful and tie hair up for school," one parent said. "It's suppressive and after the last two years of anxiety our children have faced, not necessary. The focus on the mental health and education of our youth seems to be taking second place to college image." In 2021 the school's uniform policy stated: "extreme styles such as rat tails, mohawks, obvious patterning, moptops, dreadlocks, cornrows, are not acceptable". In the 2022 advice to parents mullets were added to the start of the list. There are also rules on hair colouring, patching, heavy tipping and short overall haircuts which can be the minimum of a number two cut. "Hairstyles can be a very individual way of expressing yourself and are often influenced by fashion and trends. With this in mind our general expectation in regard to hairstyle is that it be neat, clean and not extreme in style or colour so as to draw attention to the individual student. Some of the (following) expectations are also related to safety issues," the policy states. The parent said some students who had "cut the mullet" before school resumed had been pulled aside to say the sides were too short. "Getting our boys to school has been hard work over the past two years; so many parents are booking their sons in to a psychologist or working on coping mechanisms with them at home. "In a society where we are striving to celebrate diversity and inclusiveness, it's a disgrace." IN OTHER NEWS In a statement, St Patrick's College said they stood by the uniform policy. "When a student enrols at the College, parents and carers sign an agreement acknowledging and agreeing to this policy," a spokesperson said. "The College is available to discuss this policy with parents and carers at any time." Ballarat's other private and Catholic secondary colleges have similar rules about extreme hairstyles and colours with boys' hair not to overlap or extend past the collar the collar but do not specifically ban mullets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/c8f295b4-6b26-499a-93d5-de8fd2c0fd6b.jpg/r0_35_3264_1879_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg