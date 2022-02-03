news, latest-news,

A man accused of culpable driving causing the death of a 48-year-old Napoleons woman on a local road in October 2020 has faced court. Ross Trevor Blackmore, 44, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from custody on Thursday for a committal mention. The Enfield man was allegedly drug-affected when he was driving 130km/h on a 60km/h stretch of Colac-Ballarat Road in Napoleons on October 4, 2020 when he hit the victim's car. Blackmore is charged with culpable and dangerous driving causing death, careless driving, drug driving and speeding. The charges were laid by the Major Collisions Investigation Unit in October 2021. The Courier understands the deceased woman was a passenger in a car. The committal mention was adjourned until April 14, when Blackmore will return to court. His defence lawyer Jon Irwin will continue discussions with the prosecution in the meantime. Blackmore will remain in custody.

