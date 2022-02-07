Drug traffickers wrap cannabis like Christmas presents as part of distribution plan

news, latest-news,

Two friends' plan to send drugs to Queensland wrapped like Christmas packages with cards addressed to children fell through after police caught on through a phone tap. Police launched a major drug investigation in April 2020 and got a warrant to listen to Clinton Louden's mobile phone calls. In August the then 59-year-old spoke to his mate about getting the 'rims', which was their code word for drugs, to Queensland for distribution. Police executed a search warrant at the mates' Bacchus Marsh home and found the packages referred to in the call. They contained nine kilograms of cannabis and the mate is now in prison. Police executed a search warrant at Louden's property in Otway Street, Canadian and found ammunition, explosives, weapons, silencers, equipment for a hydroponic set up, cannabis seeds and money scales. Louden pleaded guilty to seven charges at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The court heard the prosecution did not allege Louden supplied all of the nine kilograms of cannabis to his mate, as his mate had also been cultivating himself. Defence barrister Phillip Bloemen said Louden purchased and sold classic cars from the Canadian factory where the illegal items were found in a shipping container and storage shelves. He said Louden had experienced stressful times lately with his father who he cares for unwell and in hospital. Mr Bloemen said Louden had a 12-year- gap between these charges and his prior offence and he was a suitable candidate for a corrections order. Magistrate Ron Saines said there were factors which supported the imposition of imprisonment, but there were also factors that supported a community based sentence. Louden will return to court for sentencing on Thursday. He will remain on bail. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/109ad691-81a6-49bc-a017-57a94cffcbb2.jpg/r2_0_1016_573_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg