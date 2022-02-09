news, latest-news,

The driver accused of killing a cyclist in a hit-run collision in Delacombe last year has faced court again. Bradley John Spark, 39, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court via video link from prison on Wednesday morning. The matter was listed as a two-hour bail application before Magistrate Letizia Torres, but his lawyer explained the application was being withdrawn before the case proceeded. Sarah Pratt said police had provided her with a revised summary on Tuesday afternoon, which contained information that led to the defence's decision to withdraw the application for bail. The court heard the new evidence was prison calls recorded last year. Ms Pratt questioned if the information could have been "communicated to us at a much earlier stage", to save court time and the victim's family from feeling concerned about the application. It is the second time Spark has intended to apply for bail before withdrawing the application, with the defence ultimately withdrawing a bail application in November last year. Prosecutor, Peter Atkinson, told the court the matter was still in the preliminary stages, while the police investigation was also still ongoing. He said it was conceded the bail application had been lodged in December so notice was given but said the summary was being updated as new information came to light. Spark is charged with culpable driving causing death, failing to stop and failing to render assistance. He is alleged to have struck Ballarat man David Thomson, 60, as he cycled to his shift at Eureka Concrete on October 21, 2021. As Mr Thomson, more commonly known as "Thommo", approached the Latrobe Street intersection from Brazenor Street about 5.40am, the driver allegedly cut the corner, crossed on to the wrong side of the road and struck him. He sadly died at the scene, while Spark is alleged to have fled. Police have until the beginning of March to prepare the briefing documents for the case. On Wednesday Ms Pratt also told the court there may now be "some scope" to resolve the matter. Ms Torres remanded Spark in custody to return to court for a committal mention in April.

