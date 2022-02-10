news, latest-news,

Plans have been revealed for a new development in the Ballarat station precinct, with a four-storey multi-use building, public outdoor space and an underground car park next to the Provincial Hotel. A heritage permit application has been submitted by Torquay-based planners Context Planning for the car park and public space aspects of the plans which would be adjacent to the heritage-listed Provincial Hotel. The building itself does not require a heritage permit with the proposal still being developed before going through any further planning permit application processes. HAVE YOUR SAY AT THE BOTTOM OF THIS STORY The development is being pursued by Petstock, which owns both the Provincial Hotel site and the subject site at 112 Armstrong Street North, but is not planned to be used by the business and is without tenants at this stage. Under the proposal, the existing building at 112 Armstrong Street, which is currently a child care centre, and the Provincial Hotel car park are proposed to be demolished and replaced with a four-storey commercial building while there would be no changes to the Provincial Hotel building itself. Demolition would not include any part of the Provincial Hotel building, including the external pipes visible from the current car park. The new building would include three retail spaces on the ground floor and offices in the levels above with a car park from the current Provincial Hotel car park leading to a basement level under the new building. The new building features a contemporary, modern design with vertical timber screening around most of the upper levels and "is intended to become a landmark building", according to the heritage impact statement. The building is proposed to be about 18 metres tall with a maximum wall height of 13 metres. Plans propose for the existing car park to be replaced by another car park consisting of eight spaces, leading underground to a 30-space basement car park, with the public terrace to be built on top of the basement car park and "act as an intermediary space between Ararat Street, Market Street and for the occupants of the mixed-use commercial building". IN OTHER NEWS: The heritage impact statement says the proposal is "considered to not result in the loss of any significant heritage fabric". It also says that, until recently, the car park was not included in the Heritage Victoria citation and was later included to ensure the site is "appropriately developed in a way that will not overwhelm, undermine or detract from the significance of the Provincial Hotel. "As such, this proposal provides balance between the need for the on site car parking to be replaced and for the visual and physical connections to the building to be retained," the statement says. The statement says there would be no impact to the Provincial Hotel. "The proposed redevelopment of the car park will allow for the space to be reimagined in a way that provides physical and visual connections to, from and through the site," the statement says. "The provision of seating within the transition spaces and terrace presents an opportunity for the sections of the building that are not otherwise admired to be on display which reinforces the connection to site and place." In a statement to The Courier, Context Planners said the development was a renewal project which would facilitate activation and vibrancy. "The proposal seeks the removal of the existing car parking associated with the Provincial Hotel and replaces with upgraded car parking facilities which allow for the creation of a vibrant public terrace. The public terrace, which sits behind the Provincial Hotel will provide for greater connectivity and interaction between the sites," the statement said. "There are no proposed changes to the Provincial Hotel as part of this project. Better pedestrian linkages from the public terrace to the Provincial Hotel will result from this proposal as well as providing a space where patrons and public are able to visually connect with the building. "We consider the proposal fits comfortably within the precinct through the visual upgrading of the site and also protecting and respecting the Provincial Hotel. We see it as an excellent opportunity to provide an accessible space which can be utilised by patrons and public alike."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/121803903/ba70c3ff-2342-4406-9bbe-dd2dfd7f9acb.PNG/r0_41_1295_773_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg