The City of Ballarat has joined 30 Victorian councils in collaborating on a joint research project which aims to elevate Environmentally Sustainable Development (ESD) targets for new development. The project, auspiced by the Municipal Association of Victoria through its independent Council Alliance for a Sustainable Built Environment (CASBE), aims to improve and reform building development in the member councils' planning. Environmentally sustainable development principles enhance the environmental outcomes of buildings and development while also improving the safety, comfort and health of occupants. There are many forms of ESD, from simply installing solar panels or wind generators to complex environmental engagement and mandatory changes in housing design. In the past, council planning regulations across Victoria have tended to mandate minimum ESD requirements. Often they are voluntary, meaning the outcomes have been poor. City of Ballarat councillor Belinda Coates is forthright about the need for change. "I can say very honestly there is no secret about the fact Ballarat has had pretty weak environmental protections in that area, just minimal expectations," Cr Coates says. "I've been a lone voice on raising the bar on this issue for many years. But we are finally getting some support and momentum, which is good. It's coming out strongly in community engagement through the council's plan of engagement. "There's a growing need (to acknowledge) this is a pressing issue. It's urgent, in order to get ahead of poor development outcomes; it's a liveability issue, it's a social and economic issue, as well as a climate action issue." READ MORE: The resistance to ESD regulation from the development industry - and even some councillors - has been long-standing, with proposals for grassroots reform to statewide planning policy being initiated as long ago as 2004. That it is only now being taken up, almost two decades later and during the most aggressive period of state housing development and expansion in living memory, is testimony to the power of developers on government policy. "It hasn't been front-of-mind for all councillors in the previous two terms of council," Cr Coates says. "It has really been an uphill battle to get this issue seen as a high priority. People will say, 'We need affordable housing', that kind of thing. But if it's not providing good liveable outcomes for people, it's not affordable into the long-term anyway." CASBE says the ESD project demonstrates collaborative local government leadership in the pursuit of a two-stage process seeking resilient and zero-carbon buildings and urban places. "Stage 1 aims to develop an evidence base for new developments producing zero net emissions, better managing water and waste, increase greening and biodiversity, and are more resilient to our changing climate; and buildings that provide a healthier, more comfortable environment for our community and improve health outcomes. "A future Stage 2 will involve the planning amendment process itself." "We are currently completing research with leading industry experts on how we can improve both the sustainability of buildings and our response to climate change," CASBE executive officer Natasha Palich said. "This work forms part of an evidence base to support the next exciting stage, which is to progress the planning amendment process itself. " The 31 councils and the MAV (representing CASBE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable the collaborative effort, enabling shared costs and knowledge for councils, and clarity and consistency for the development community. "Council is committed to working with the community on a whole-of-city zero net target, and this will really push us in this direction, and as I said, raise the bar," Cr Coates told The Courier. "The state government needs to raise the bar as well. For a long time it's been optional for developers to go over and above, to provide good outcomes in environmental sustainability. So it needs to be done through design and planning, and it needs to happen quickly to get ahead of more poor development outcomes." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

