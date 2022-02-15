Next steps for Creswick mountain bike project to go before council

news, latest-news,

The trailhead for the region's biggest mountain bike and tourism project could be one step closer to completion if council votes for a tender to be awarded. Hepburn Shire Council will vote on the awarding of a contract for the construction of the Hammon Park Trailhead in Creswick at a meeting on Tuesday night. The project will create a cycling and recreation space, which will also serve as the trailhead for the future network of 100 kilometres of mountain bike trails in Creswick. An officer's report recommends councillors award the $1.93 million contract to NaturForm. Hepburn Shire Council adopted a masterplan for Hammon Park Trailhead in September 2020 and the project received $2.1 million in state government funding in March 2021. The masterplan revealed plans for jump lines, a skills area with a rock garden, a green skills track, a bike playground, a nature play space, barbecue and a picnic shelter, in addition to the existing pump track. "These features will create a hub of activity at Hammon Park and allow riders to develop skills and hone their technique prior to riding the wider network," the masterplan states. There are plans for toilets and changerooms, but the construction of the amenities block is not part of this tender. The officer's report states recycled road base will be used to construct cyclocross jumps as part of an environmental consideration. A contingency sum is proposed for the project 'given the complexity and possibility for the need to rectify damage' from the January floods in Creswick, the report states. Hepburn Shire Council's draft advocacy statement for the lead-up to state and federal elections says the finished Creswick trail network will attract more visitors to the region, boosting tourism and local economy. The project has been delayed due to personal, cultural, historical and ecological concerns raised about some sections of the trail network. It has since been split into two 60km and 40km sections north and south of Melbourne Road. Work on the 60km section to the north will proceed after a major milestone for the project was reached with the issuing of a planning permit on January 25. Council must secure land manager consent to construct before construction can begin. Land managers including DELWP, Parks Victoria and HVP Plantations are currently responsible for the maintenance and management of the land in the project area. The tender for construction will be released after the land use activity negotiation agreement is finalised. The company which has been recommended to complete the Hammon Park Trailhead has completed many projects re-creating public spaces across Australia, including parks and gardens. It has offices in Melton and Queensland. The tender was advertised for eight weeks and received submissions. The officer's report says NaturForm was selected based on its 'superior experience, capability, and suitable sub-contractors' and ability to meet required timelines. If councillors vote to support the officer's recommendation, the contract will be subject to the satisfactory outcome of a financial assessment of the company. The masterplan for the project on Water Street was developed with community feedback. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

